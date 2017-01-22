Video: Quick Shot

I often run this 'Shoot and Break' drill in my practice. I like it because it does 2 things:
- Focuses on the drive toward the net and a quick shot
- Breaking out with speed
Watch the video as the play develops from about 6 second in to 10 seconds. Not a lot of time but you see how quickly Scwartz comes down the circle and to the net. Keys to the play:
- Schwartz is skating hard
- Schwartz has his stick down and in front of him ready for the quick shot
- Notice there is no catching the pass, stick-handling the puck
- Steen has his head up and make the perfect pass so Schwartz can shoot quickly
