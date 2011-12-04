4-Shot Backhand Drill

Drill:
1. Setup 4 pucks out in front of the net in the slot
2. Players must approach and shoot on Backhand
3. Goalie must make save and recover quickly
Focus:
1. Backhand shots – approaching the puck and shooting comfortably instead of trying to roll it over to the forehand
2. Getting the shot off quickly with no stickhandling
3. Goalie movement and recovery
Notes:
This is a great small area drill and can be done with a few players while others are focusing on something else.
